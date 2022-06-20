Delta Corp continues to be among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 08:09 AM IST
- The stocks have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the MWPL, as per the NSE
As many as three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, June 20, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.