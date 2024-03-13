Hemant Sood , Managing Director of Findoc believes the delayed rate cuts in the US will be negative for the Indian market. In an interview with Mint, Sood said several sectors at present show promising growth potential and offer investment opportunities. Edited excerpts:

Hopes of early rate cuts by the US Fed have vanished as inflation remains above the Fed's target and the jobs market is hot. How is a delayed rate cut going to impact the Indian market?

Delayed rate cuts might impact Indian markets negatively. This is because we may see many FIIs (foreign institutional investors) taking out money from the Indian markets and investing in their own country as they are receiving investment returns at higher percentages which would further widen the interest rate gap between Indian and the US.

Demand for US bonds and securities would rise as they would become lucrative investments. It could further deflate the rupee on the foreign currency market and import business will be succeeded on expensive valuations.

What are the key factors that one should keep in mind before picking stocks?

Before selecting stocks, certain key factors should be considered to make informed investment decisions.

Firstly, analysing the company's financial health, including revenue growth, profitability, and debt levels, is crucial.

Understanding the industry dynamics and the company's competitive position within the market can provide valuable insights into its potential for growth and sustainability.

Additionally, reviewing the company's management team and their track record can help assess their ability to drive the business forward successfully.

Evaluating macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and geopolitical events, can help mitigate risks associated with external market conditions.

Diversifying your portfolio across different industries and asset classes can also reduce risk exposure.

Lastly, having a well-thought-out investment strategy, including setting clear financial goals, and having a disciplined approach to buying and selling stocks, is vital for long-term success in the stock market.

By considering these key factors thoughtfully, investors can make sound investment decisions that align with their financial objectives and risk tolerance.

How significant are macroeconomic indicators for investors? Should a long-term investor be concerned about macro events?

Macroeconomic indicators play a crucial role in guiding investors' decisions by providing insights into the overall health and performance of an economy.

For investors, understanding key macroeconomic indicators such as GDP growth, inflation rates, employment data, and interest rates are essential as they can directly impact financial markets and investment returns.

A long-term investor should indeed be concerned about macro events as these indicators can indicate potential shifts in market conditions and help in assessing the risk associated with different investment opportunities.

By monitoring macroeconomic trends, long-term investors can make informed decisions, identify potential risks, and adjust their investment strategies accordingly.

Staying informed about macro events not only helps investors navigate market volatility but also enables them to capitalize on opportunities that arise from changing economic conditions.

In conclusion, macroeconomic indicators are significant for investors, and long-term investors should pay close attention to these factors to make well-informed investment decisions and optimise their portfolios for long-term growth and success.

What sectors would you recommend to bet on at the current juncture?

At the current juncture, several sectors show promising growth potential for investment opportunities.

The technology sector continues to be a strong bet due to its innovation-driven nature and sustained demand for digital solutions.

Investors seeking stability may consider investing in the healthcare sector, which has shown resilience in uncertain economic times.

Additionally, the renewable energy sector is gaining traction as the world shifts towards sustainability, offering long-term growth prospects.

For those looking for defensive investments, consumer staples could provide stability as they offer products that are essential regardless of economic conditions.

The infrastructure sector is also worth considering, as governments worldwide are focusing on large-scale projects to stimulate economic growth post-pandemic.

Finally, the financial sector may present opportunities with rising interest rates and potential regulatory changes impacting the industry.

It is essential for investors to conduct thorough research and consult with financial professionals before making decisions to navigate the current market landscape effectively.

What advice would you give to retail investors who are new to the world of investing?

Investment in equities is meant for long-term wealth creation and is also known as inflation beaters.

Henceforth, any retail investor must invest a certain amount in income in equities to have higher purchasing power, be updated and cope with the current world expenses and enhanced retirement fund.

Considering the benefits of the investment, one must be extremely cautious while making investment decisions as there are risks involved and stocks should be studied in detail to mitigate such risks.

Before beginning, an individual must have a clear focus in terms of their financial goals, time horizon and risk appetite which is extremely important to determine how much risk an individual is ready to take to meet their financial ends.

Furthermore, for any investment Diversification is the key.

Creating a large portfolio comprising various securities and investing in different financial instruments like equities, mutual funds, fixed deposits, bonds, etc., is always considered logical to reduce risks and attain profitability.

Digitalisation is currently booming and thus information is the key. Any Individual must be fully updated with the current news, ongoing trends, and opportunities available in the market to implement any changes in their portfolio when required and make maximum benefits.

Lastly, professional guidance is worthwhile as markets tend to be extremely volatile and complicated, seeking professional help will keep you updated with the current information and act as a catalyst in achieving your financial goals.

Can we expect the Indian economic growth to moderate in the coming quarter? What are the key challenges that can dent growth?

As with the positive sentiment in the market, India’s economic growth is optimistic in the upcoming quarter with a few challenges.

Firstly, the Indian economy surpassed all expectations in the last quarter and portrayed healthy results with a GDP growth rate of around 8.5 per cent.

Major sectors constituting such growth would be manufacturing, construction and auto.

As per the RBI, the forecasted benchmark for the GDP growth for FY24 has been set at around 7 per cent.

The growth for India has been expanding at a very rapid pace and we may face certain encounter which needs to be overcome.

High inflation rates, declines in foreign investment, and minimum growth rate in the agriculture sector alongside dull monsoon may affect Indian growth.

