Delhi Election Results: After the stellar show by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the Indian stock market may react positively when it re-opens on Monday. According to stock market experts, after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, some question marks had emerged on 'Brand Modi', which is expected to receive a further boost as the saffron party has delivered a stellar poll show in all the assembly elections post-Lok Sabha Elections. They believe Dalal Street may see a gap-up opening on Monday as banking and metal stocks may come under the bulls' radar. They also predicted some sentimental buying in Adani shares.

Boost for Brand Modi Expecting a gap-up opening on Monday, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, "After the Lok Sabha 2024 results, brand Modi had came under some doubt, which received some boost after BJP's strong show in recently held assembly elections. In the assembly elections post-Lok Sabha 2024, the BJP managed to retain its states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Haryana while it wrested power from the Indian National Congress (INC) in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. However, the Delhi Election Results are special as they would pave the way for the BJP to grab power after a gap of nearly two and half decades (three terms of Sheila Dixit and two terms of AAP). I am expecting a gap-up opening on Monday. However, assessing whether the positive opening would sustain or not is difficult."

Echoing Avinash Gorakshkar's views, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, “The Indian stock market may open in green on Monday after losing for three straight sessions last week. However, it would be completely sentimental, and day traders are advised to remain vigilant about global triggers like US tariff news and geopolitical setup in the Middle East. If these global triggers remain unchanged, we can see strong buying interest in metal and banking stocks, especially large-caps.”

Adani shares may see strong buying Expecting some buying interest in Adani group shares, Anshul Jain said, "Previously, it has been found that Adani group shares see some value buying if there is something positive for the brand Modi in the Indian politics. We saw huge selling in Adani group shares after announcing Lok Sabha Election results after strong buying after the Lok Sabha Exit polls. Similarly, we saw some buying in Gautam Adani-owned company's shares after the BJP's victory in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra assembly elections. So, the trend is expected to continue after Delhi Election Results on Monday."

Important pivots of Indian stock market Advising day traders to remain vigilant about the important levels, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “The Nifty 50 index needs to breach above the 23800 zone decisively to trigger a fresh upward move and expect for targets of 24,100 and 24,600 levels in the coming days with 23000 zone maintained as the important and crucial support as of now.”

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Prabhudas Lilladher, an expert, said, “The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 49,700-50,900 levels. The index needs to cross the hurdle above the 50,600 zone. Also, on the upside, it has the significant 200-period MA at the 50,900 level, which needs to be breached decisively to carry on with the positive move further ahead.”