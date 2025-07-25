Delhi-based venture capital fund raises stake in this LIC-owned NBFC stock. Check details

LIC-owned stock: Shares of Paisalo Digital snapped their three-day winning run on Friday, July 25, even as venture capitalist Equilibrated Venture CFlow acquired a stake in the company.

Saloni Goel
Updated25 Jul 2025, 01:43 PM IST
The selloff in the Indian stock market and profit booking after a stellar run over the last few days likely promoted a decline in the small-cap stock, which is part of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) portfolio.

Paisalo Digital Shareholding Update

According to a filing shared by Paisalo Digital, the Delhi-based venture capitalist Equilibrated Venture CFlow acquired 74,70,000 shares of the company via the open market, representing a 0.82% stake. The stake was acquired by the company on July 24 and July 25, as per the filing.

With this, Equilibrated Venture CFlow's stake in the LIC-owned NBFC stock rose to 16.50% from 15.67% earlier.

According to the latest shareholding pattern filed by the company earlier this month, LIC owns a 1.12% stake or 77,59,511 shares. Another PSU life insurer, SBI Life Insurance, holds an 8.96% stake.

Paisalo Digital Q1 Results

The small-cap NBFC stock also remained in focus this entire week following the announcement of its Q1 results for FY26 and the dividend record date.

The company on Thursday said it has fixed Monday, September 22, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to the final dividend of 0.10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Additionally, on Monday this week, Paisalo Digital posted a 13.5% year-on-year jump in its net profit to 47 crore for the first quarter of FY26, as against 41.5 crore in the same period last year.

The company also posted a 17.2% YoY rise in total income at 218.71 crore, compared to 186.55 crore in Q1FY25. Interest income stood at 200.88 crore, marking a 21.7% growth from the year-ago figure of 165.09 crore. However, fee and commission income declined slightly to 17.37 crore from 20.06 crore.

Paisalo Digital Share Price

Paisalo Digital share price cracked almost 9% in intraday trade today, erasing most of the losses recorded in the previous trade. The small-cap stock below 50 declined 8.75% to the day's low of 32.32 apiece.

However, despite today's decline, the LIC-owned stock is up 4.88% for the week.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

