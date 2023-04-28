Delhi-NCR-based business conglomerate Sindhu Trade plans to go debt free by 2023, scrip up over 1000% in 3 years

Delhi-NCR-based business conglomerate Sindhu Trade plans to go debt free by 2023, scrip up over 1000% in 3 years4 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 02:05 PM IST
A business conglomerate positioned in Delhi-NCR Sindhu Tradelink Limited works in a number of industries, including transportation, logistics, construction, oil and lubricants, finance operations, coal mining, trading and consulting, media operations, and power generation and sales.
A business conglomerate positioned in Delhi-NCR Sindhu Tradelink Limited works in a number of industries, including transportation, logistics, construction, oil and lubricants, finance operations, coal mining, trading and consulting, media operations, and power generation and sales. For the past 20 years, the corporation has operated both on Indian and international terrain.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×