Delhi-NCR-based business conglomerate Sindhu Trade plans to go debt free by 2023, scrip up over 1000% in 3 years

The company has been improving its book value in the past 2 years and FIIs can be seen increasing their shareholding in the company. This A-Group stock has gained over 20% in a month with strong momentum on the buying side with price above all the moving averages.The company’s Transport & Logistic business is mainly built around industrial and mining clients with the largest turnover and profit contributor since the past decade. STTL also has multiple government companies as a client since they have their own fleet of 308 Tippers, 175 Loaders, 7 Massive surface Miners etc.Param Mitra, one of STTLs subsidiaries, owns a huge stake in Griffin Coal mines of Australia which has the largest coal asset over 10 Billion Metric Tons. With the ownership of this mine STTL is bound to continue the mining and power generation business for the next 2 decades easily.