Delhi’s Khan Market ranks as 22nd most expensive main street globally: Cushman & Wakefield report

Khan Market, India's most expensive retail destination, boasts annual rents of USD 229 per square foot (~INR 19,330), reflecting a 7 per cent year-on-year growth.

ANI
Published21 Nov 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Delhi's Khan Market ranks as 22nd most expensive main street globally: Cushman & Wakefield report
Delhi’s Khan Market ranks as 22nd most expensive main street globally: Cushman & Wakefield report

New Delhi [India], : Delhi's Khan Market has secured its spot as the 22nd most expensive retail street globally, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield's titled 'Main Streets Across the World'.

Now in its 34th edition, the report evaluates headline rents in 138 premier retail locations worldwide, many of which are tied to the luxury sector.

Khan Market, India's most expensive retail destination, boasts annual rents of USD 229 per square foot , reflecting a 7 per cent year-on-year growth.

Globally, 79 of the 138 locations tracked reported rental increases, with an average rental growth of 4.4 per cent.

Saurabh Shatdal, Managing Director, Capital Markets, and Head of Retail-India at Cushman & Wakefield, highlighted the significance of Khan Market's performance.

He said, "Known for its curated mix of premium brands and upscale boutiques, Khan Market attracts affluent shoppers, solidifying its reputation as a high-end retail hotspot. The limited availability of retail space in the area creates intense competition, pushing rental values higher."

He added, "With malls facing supply constraints, main streets across India are thriving, driven by robust demand and strong rental growth. As of YTD 2024, main streets have recorded leasing of 3.8 msf, marking 11 per cent year-on-year growth."

Across the Asia-Pacific region, Bengaluru's Indiranagar emerged as the strongest rental growth market, while Chennai's Anna Nagar was noted as the most affordable retail street in the region.

The global retail landscape has seen significant shifts, with Milan's Via Montenapoleone dethroning New York's Upper 5th Avenue to become the world's most expensive retail destination.

This marks the first time a European street has topped the rankings. Rents have surged by nearly a third on Via Montenapoleone over the past two years, solidifying its status as a premier luxury shopping hub.

Shatdal said, "Globally, super-prime physical retail spaces remain central to retailers' strategies, highlighting the enduring importance of vibrant shopping destinations like Khan Market. With India's robust economic growth and evolving consumer preferences, the country's retail sector is poised for sustained success."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDelhi’s Khan Market ranks as 22nd most expensive main street globally: Cushman & Wakefield report

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

473.60
12:04 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-50.5 (-9.64%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

228.90
12:04 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-8.3 (-3.5%)

Ambuja Cements share price

489.90
12:04 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-59.7 (-10.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

131.55
12:04 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-1.6 (-1.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

251.75
11:59 AM | 21 NOV 2024
11.45 (4.76%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

786.75
11:59 AM | 21 NOV 2024
33.35 (4.43%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

685.75
11:58 AM | 21 NOV 2024
28.05 (4.26%)
More from 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR share price

296.30
11:59 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-30.8 (-9.42%)

ACC share price

2,010.25
11:59 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-174.8 (-8%)

Century Plyboards (I) share price

691.30
11:58 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-45.5 (-6.18%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

11,034.30
11:59 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-689.6 (-5.88%)
More from Top Losers

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,625.00
11:59 AM | 21 NOV 2024
459.1 (7.45%)

VIP Industries share price

488.00
11:59 AM | 21 NOV 2024
28.05 (6.1%)

Concord Biotech share price

1,995.45
11:59 AM | 21 NOV 2024
96.95 (5.11%)

Suzlon Energy share price

65.44
11:59 AM | 21 NOV 2024
3.09 (4.96%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,645.00550.00
    Chennai
    77,651.00550.00
    Delhi
    77,803.00550.00
    Kolkata
    77,655.00550.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.