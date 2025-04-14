Markets
How does the Ecom Express buy position Delhivery for the future?
Madhvendra 6 min read 14 Apr 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Delhivery acquired Ecom Express at an 80% discount in the fragmented third-party logistics sector. While the deal improves Delhivery’s scale, rising losses, the threat from Meesho’s Valmo, and integration risks weigh on near-term earnings. But will it pay off in the long run?
Two failed IPO attempts, allegations of inaccurate disclosures in the draft red herring prospectus, cost-cutting through layoffs, and finally a sale to Delhivery at an 80% discount to its peak valuation of ₹7,000 crore. This sums up the journey of Ecom Express, once India’s second-largest third-party logistics company after Delhivery.
