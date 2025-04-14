How does the Ecom Express buy position Delhivery for the future?

Ecom's financials hit a roadblock, with revenue growing just 2% to ₹2,609 crore in FY24 from ₹2,554 crore in FY23, driven by a slowdown in volume growth to 10%. This was a steep drop from 22% growth in FY23, when volume rose by 26%. On the bright side, despite muted growth, Ecom managed to reduce its per-shipment operating cost by 15% in FY24 (from ₹47 in FY22), helping it narrow its losses by 40% to ₹256 crore.