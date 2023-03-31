Delhivery, Nazara Tech among top internet stocks picks ahead of earnings season. Buy, sell or add?2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Based on research, ICICI Securities' analysts have listed four new-age tech stocks as its top picks: Delhivery, IndiaMart, Just Dial and Nazara Technologies
The third quarter (October-December) of FY23 was a difficult quarter for most B2C e-commerce companies and investors were expecting recovery in Q4 of FY23. However, domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities said that B2C growth may underwhelm expectations.
