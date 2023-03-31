Just Dial: The brokerage believes Just Dial’s B2B revenue is likely to grow faster (10.1% QoQ, 63.7% YoY) during Q4FY23E. EBITDA margin is likely to remain stable sequentially at 12.3%, though with an improvement of 16pps YoY. “We estimate EBITDA to grow by 6% sequentially to Rs312mn in Q4FY23E vs loss of Rs8mn in Q4FY22," it said.

