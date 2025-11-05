Delhivery Q2 Results LIVE: Profit could surge multi-fold, revenue over 20% YoY amid festive season boost

Delhivery Q2 Results LIVE: Logistics firm Delhivery will post its July-September quarter results (Q2) for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) later today.

The company had informed BSE last month that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Delhivery is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 05, 2025, to inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

Delhivery Q2 Results Preview

According to the estimates of brokerages, Delhivery's bottom line could surge multi-fold during the quarter under review. According to estimates by brokerages, profit could surge between 600-1100%.

In terms of revenue, too, analysts foresee a strong double-digit growth in the range of 20%, driven by the rise in the PTL and B2C express segments. Growth will also be supported by the Ecom Express acquisition and a 4-5% boost from festive season sales, said analysts.

Delhivery Share Price Trend

Delhivery shares have performed well in the near term and over a year, with the new-age logistics stock rising 58% in six months and 37% in a year. On Tuesday, Delhivery stock closed 2.75% higher.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on Delhivery Q2 results