Delhivery Q3 earnings: Loss widens to ₹196 crore on-year basis, revenue falls
- The company widened its losses to ₹195.7 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2023, compared to ₹126.5 crore during the same period last year
Logistics company Delhivery announced its third quarter earnings today. The company widened its consolidated loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to ₹195.7 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2023 compared to ₹126.5 crore during the same period last year.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×