Logistics company Delhivery announced its third quarter earnings today. The company widened its consolidated loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to ₹195.7 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2023 compared to ₹126.5 crore during the same period last year.

The company's loss stood at ₹254 crore during the second quarter of FY23.

Total income also came in lower at ₹1,918 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2023 versus ₹2,019 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, revenue from from contracts with customers also declined about 8% to ₹1,823 crore, but improved 1% sequentially from ₹1,796 core in Q2 FY23.

The loss per equity comes to ₹2.65.

The company reported an adjusted cash profit of ₹34 crore in this quarter versus negative ₹32 crore in Q2 FY23.

The company also informed in a regulatory filing, Kalpana Jaisingh Morparia has resigned from the office of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from February 11, 2023.

The Delhivery share price closed at ₹315.75, down ₹2.00, or 0.63%, ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹320 and an intraday low of ₹303 on February 10.

Delhivery is fully-integrated logistics services provider with its nationwide network covering over 18,500 pin codes.