Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Delhivery Q3 earnings: Loss widens to 196 crore on-year basis, revenue falls

Delhivery Q3 earnings: Loss widens to 196 crore on-year basis, revenue falls

1 min read . 08:36 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
Delhivery announces third quarter results on February 10, 2023

  • The company widened its losses to 195.7 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2023, compared to 126.5 crore during the same period last year

Logistics company Delhivery announced its third quarter earnings today. The company widened its consolidated loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to 195.7 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2023 compared to 126.5 crore during the same period last year.

The company's loss stood at 254 crore during the second quarter of FY23.

Total income also came in lower at 1,918 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2023 versus 2,019 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, revenue from from contracts with customers also declined about 8% to 1,823 crore, but improved 1% sequentially from 1,796 core in Q2 FY23.

The loss per equity comes to 2.65.

The company reported an adjusted cash profit of 34 crore in this quarter versus negative 32 crore in Q2 FY23.

The company also informed in a regulatory filing, Kalpana Jaisingh Morparia has resigned from the office of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from February 11, 2023.

The Delhivery share price closed at 315.75, down 2.00, or 0.63%, ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock hit an intraday high of 320 and an intraday low of 303 on February 10.

Delhivery is fully-integrated logistics services provider with its nationwide network covering over 18,500 pin codes.

