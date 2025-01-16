Delhivery share price jumps 3% after launch of 2-hour delivery service

Stock Market Today: Delhivery share price gained 3% during the intraday trades on Thursday. The company made a announcemnet pertaining to launch of 2-hour delivery service {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhivery share price that opened at ₹327.40 on the BSE on Thursday, sligtly higher than the previus close of ₹325.15. The Delhivery share price thereafter saw further gains of up to ₹335, which transalated in to gains of almost 3%

Delhivery share price had remined on a downtrend over past few months. Delhivery share price from hihs of RS 488 in February 2024 , had slipped to lows of ₹318 in January 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhivery on Thursday ssaid that it has launched Rapid Commerce, a 2-hour delivery service, for brands.

New delivery services details Rapid Commerce is a sub 2-hour delivery service for brands looking to fulfill the increasing demand for faster order deliveries by consumers.

The service, launched first in Bengaluru, has already started processing over 300 orders daily, demonstrating strong early demand for the offering, said Delhivery {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For D2C brands, retailers and e-commerce brands – the service enables them to offer significantly faster delivery times, thereby improving customer experience on their own platform.

In the upcoming months, Delhivery intends to extend the Rapid Stores service to additional major cities, such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, the National Capital Region, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.. The service meets the demands of companies in a variety of areas, including fashion, apparel, and beauty and personal care. Products like electronics and accessories, which previously relied on typical e-commerce shipping schedules, are now able to reach customers on their platform within hours of their order being placed.

Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer at Delhivery, in his statement said that "With Rapid Commerce, leading D2C brands can create a superior direct experience and greater control over customer loyalty. Brands can provide consumers faster access to a vast catalogue of products at efficient costs by using our network of shared in-city Rapid Stores." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

