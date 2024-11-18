Delhivery share price rallies 4% after posting net profit for second consecutive quarter. Should you buy the stock?

  • Delhivery reported a consolidated net profit of 10.2 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, as against a loss of 103 crore in the year ago period.

Ankit Gohel
Updated18 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Given the recent sharp correction in Delhivery share price, Nuvama Equities upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’, but cut the December 2025 target price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 apiece from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>473 earlier.
Given the recent sharp correction in Delhivery share price, Nuvama Equities upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’, but cut the December 2025 target price to ₹400 apiece from ₹473 earlier.(Photo: Company Website)

Delhivery share price rallied nearly 4% on Monday after the logistics company reported net profit for the second quarter in a row. Delhivery shares gained as much as 3.93% to 343.35 apiece on the BSE.

Delhivery reported a consolidated net profit of 10.2 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, as against a loss of 103 crore in the year ago period. The company’s profit, however, declined 81% from 54 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY25 increased 13% to 2,190 crore from 1,942 crore, year-on-year (YoY). The revenue grew 0.80% from 2,172 crore reported in Q1FY25.

Also Read | MGL, IGL, other CGD stocks plunge up to 15% after cut in priority gas allocation

Part Truckload (PTL) revenue in Q2FY25 grew 27% YoY to 474 crore, while PTL volumes rose 23% YoY. Supply Chain Services revenue rose 21% YoY to 197 crore, while Truckload service revenue grew 5% YoY to 158 crore.

At the operational level, EBITDA during the September quarter rose to 57 crore from an EBITDA loss of 16 crore, YoY.

What do analysts say?

According to Anshul Agrawal, Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, Delhivery’s performance in the PTL segment remains robust, although it continues to face headwinds in B2C owing to weak consumption trends and insourcing by Meesho.

“With the management alluding to a series of initiatives for sprucing up B2C volumes, we believe Delhivery’s cost and tech advantages should help further bolster its market share. While service EBITDA margin contracted sequentially on account of network expansion in anticipation of festive demand surge, an imminent pickup in volumes in Q3 (October run-rate is up by over 25% vs the Q2 monthly average) along with declining capex intensity should bode well for the margin trajectory in coming quarters,” said Agarwal.

Also Read | NALCO, Hindalco Industries and Vedanta shares surge up to 7%. Here’s why

Factoring in the miss on margins and the subdued environment, Emkay Global cuts FY26E and FY27E sales estimates by 3% and 5% and EBITDA estimates by 6% and 9%, respectively. It retained a ‘Buy’ call on Delhivery shares and cut the September 2025 target price by 5% to 475 per share.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said Delhivery reported a healthy 13% YoY growth in revenue in Q2FY25, while EBITDA was weaker than expectations due to continued investments (building capacities prior to season and in PTL segment).

The brokerage firm expects margins to recover once the investments towards upgradation are over, but believes the current price point creates a reasonable level for entry. It cuts EPS estimates by up to 40% to reflect the Q2 performance and outlook and bakes in revenue CAGR of 15% in FY24–27 and EBITDA margin improvement from 1.6% to 8.1% by FY27.

Also Read | Honasa Consumer share price plunges 20% to 52-week low amid weak Q2 results

Nuvama Equities estimates exit RoIC at 5.5% given sustained investments and continues to value Delhivery at 30x Dec-26 EV/EBITDA. Given the recent sharp correction in Delhivery share price, the brokerage firm upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’, but cut the December 2025 target price to 400 apiece from 473 earlier.

“Delhivery can sustain high valuation, in our opinion, given its market leadership in express parcel and ability to create and scale new segments,” Nuvama said.

At 11:14 AM, Delhivery shares were trading 0.79% lower at 327.75 apiece on the BSE

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDelhivery share price rallies 4% after posting net profit for second consecutive quarter. Should you buy the stock?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

142.85
12:37 PM | 18 NOV 2024
4.85 (3.51%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.60
12:37 PM | 18 NOV 2024
0.55 (0.2%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.95
12:37 PM | 18 NOV 2024
0.15 (0.11%)

Tata Motors share price

777.50
12:37 PM | 18 NOV 2024
3.25 (0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

DCM Shriram share price

1,326.80
12:36 PM | 18 NOV 2024
23.95 (1.84%)
More from 52 Week High

Gujarat Gas Company share price

457.40
12:36 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-28.8 (-5.92%)

Gujarat State Petronet share price

333.55
12:35 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-17.3 (-4.93%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,185.75
12:33 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-152.4 (-4.57%)

Bayer Cropscience share price

5,656.95
12:35 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-235.15 (-3.99%)
More from Top Losers

Muthoot Finance share price

1,912.25
12:36 PM | 18 NOV 2024
134.55 (7.57%)

Godrej Industries share price

981.35
12:32 PM | 18 NOV 2024
52.75 (5.68%)

Vedanta share price

457.45
12:36 PM | 18 NOV 2024
23.95 (5.52%)

Hindalco Industries share price

661.30
12:36 PM | 18 NOV 2024
34.15 (5.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,655.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,661.00-10.00
    Delhi
    75,813.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,665.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.