Delhivery share price slips 2.5% after Softbank's ₹954 cr block deal
- Softbank-backed arm SVF Doorbell (Cayman) on Wednesday offloaded 2.8 crore equity shares at ₹340.8 apiece in Delhivery aggregating to ₹954.24 crore, as per the BSE's block deal data. This would come around a stake sale of 3.8% in the company by Softbank's subsidiary.
Gurugram-based logistics and supply chain, Delhivery traded in the red on Thursday after Softbank offloaded equity shares worth ₹954 crore through a block deal. Currently, on BSE, Delhivery's stock is trading near the day's low. Overall, during the day so far, the stock witnessed a more than 3% drop on the exchange.
