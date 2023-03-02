Delhivery share price slips 2.5% after Softbank's 954 cr block deal

Some of the major buying in Delhivery are --- France-based Societe Generale purchasing 24 lakh shares for ₹81.79 crore; Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority bought 2,137,661 equity shares for over ₹72.85 crore; Invesco Asian Equity Fund bought 2,747,905 equity shares for nearly ₹93.65 crore; Best Investment Corporation bought 1,637,765 equity shares for nearly ₹55.82 crore; Invesco Pereptual Far Eastern Investment Series bought 3,494,288 equity shares for nearly ₹119.1 crore; City of New York Group Trust bought 1,708,978 equity shares for ₹58.24 crore; Baillie Gifford Emerging Market Equities Fund bought 2,409,370 equity shares for ₹82.11 crore; and Fidelity Funds - India Focus Fund bought 2,307,878 equity shares for ₹78.65 crore.