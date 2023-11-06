Delhivery share price snaps four-day loosing streak post Q2 results; here's what analysts say
Delhivery share price rose nearly 2% following Q2 Results, failing to impress analysts. 'Hold' stance maintained by brokerages. Delhivery stock price is in a short term consolidation phase with support at ₹390 and resistance at ₹430.
Delhivery share price ended its four-day loosing streak and rose nearly 2% following company's Q2 Results. Analysts believe Delhivery's Q2FY24 results to have failed to impress on all counts. Brokerage's maintain 'hold' stance on the the stock. Delhivery share price opened at ₹401.95 apiece on BSE. Delhivery stock price touched intraday high of ₹409 and low of ₹395.95.
