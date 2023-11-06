Delhivery share price ended its four-day loosing streak and rose nearly 2% following company's Q2 Results. Analysts believe Delhivery's Q2FY24 results to have failed to impress on all counts. Brokerage's maintain 'hold' stance on the the stock. Delhivery share price opened at ₹401.95 apiece on BSE. Delhivery stock price touched intraday high of ₹409 and low of ₹395.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to technical analysts, Delhivery stock price is in a short term consolidation phase. Support is placed around 390 and ₹360, while resistance is around ₹430. As trendlyne data, Delhivery stock price rose 5.74% and underperformed its sector by 34.72% in the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, Delhivery reported a sharp decline of 51% in consolidated net loss at ₹103 crore, compared to ₹254 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The revenue from operations of India's largest fully-integrated logistics services provider in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,914 crore, registering a growth of 8%, compared to ₹1,796 crore in the year-ago period.

“We are pleased with H1 operating and financial performance, in particular the reduction in receivables by ~12 days, ahead of our Q1 guidance. Service quality remained robust throughout H1 and network utilisation remained stable even as we expanded capacity in Q2, setting us up well for H2,'' said said Sahil Barua, MD & CEO of Delhivery.

Let's take a look at the analysis and estimates of the domestic brokerages moving forward.

Nuvama Institutional Equities Delhivery's Q2FY24 performance fell short of expectations, the brokerage claims, with EBITDA remaining red this quarter instead of expected to become green. Lower than anticipated, express shipments increased by 12% year over year. Because Q3 of this year's festivities falls later than usual, Q3FY24E may rise by roughly 15% (still less than previous growth rates). With a small increase from Q1FY24 levels, Q2 PAT remained negative.

“Given the investors’ post IPO experience of profits going to red, now confidence may return slowly, in our view, but after two-three quarters of continued profits. While profits turning green may not be far away, the high growth momentum seems to have slowed down. Retain ‘HOLD’, with an unchanged target price of ₹405," the brokerage said.

JM Financial "Delhivery’s Q2FY24 results failed to impress on all counts. The company reported sequentially flattish revenue at ₹19.4 billion (+8.1%YoY), driven primarily by growth in PTL segment (27.5% YoY) and TL segment (45.2% YoY). While Express Parcel segment (EPS) would have been impacted due to sale season being pushed to Q3 this year, but a sequential volume decline still missed expectations. We cut volumes in EPS as well as revenue estimates in SCS and Cross border Service to factor in slower than anticipated growth while improving realisations in PTL.

“We roll forward to Dec’24 and reiterate ‘HOLD’ with a lowered target price of ₹380 (-2.6%)," the brokerge said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Institutional Equities Weak express package volumes (up 12% yoy) were the primary cause of Delhivery's revenue and consequent EBITDA miss. For the primary express parcel industry, the expectation for the holiday season points to a another year of 15% market growth.

“We cut express parcel estimates by 5-9% and build in a lower 18% CAGR for the next decade. The cut in FV is contained at 7% to ₹390 on account of the marked improvement seen in working capital and improving yields in the PTL segment. Delhivery’s strategy to invest for the medium term remains unchanged. REDUCE stays," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

