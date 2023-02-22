Delhivery share price today tanks on block deal buzz after rallying for 7 straight trading days
- Delhivery shares tanked more than 3% on the BSE in Wednesday's opening trading session
Shares of Delhivery tanked more than 3% to ₹334 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's opening trading session on buzz of large block deals. The stock rallied for seven straight days till Tuesday even as its Q3 net loss widened.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×