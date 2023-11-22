Why Delhivery shares declined over 4% today— Explained
On Wednesday, shares of Delhivery opened at ₹401.95, and declined 4.81 per cent to hit an intra day low of ₹382.60 apiece on the BSE.
Delhivery Share Price Today: Shares of logistics firm Delhivery declined more than 3 per cent on Wednesday, November 22, after the company exchanged hands in a block deal worth ₹128.9 crore. According to CNBC-TV18, around 33 lakh shares of Delhivery were exchanged at an average price of ₹384.75 per equity share, as part of the block deal today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started