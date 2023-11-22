comScore
Why Delhivery shares declined over 4% today— Explained

On Wednesday, shares of Delhivery opened at ₹401.95, and declined 4.81 per cent to hit an intra day low of ₹382.60 apiece on the BSE.

Shares of Delhivery declined more than 3 per cent today

Delhivery Share Price Today: Shares of logistics firm Delhivery declined more than 3 per cent on Wednesday, November 22, after the company exchanged hands in a block deal worth 128.9 crore. According to CNBC-TV18, around 33 lakh shares of Delhivery were exchanged at an average price of 384.75 per equity share, as part of the block deal today.

This comes few days after Masayoshi Son-led Japanese tech giant Softbank sold 1.83 shares of the logistic firm through its subsidiary SVF Doorbell (Cayman) at an average price of 403.51 per equity share, in a fresh bulk deal, showed NSE data on November 17.

With the transaction by Softbank, the total bulk deal amount came around 739 crore, taking into account the quantity traded and the average price, as per NSE. SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd sold 1,83,05,480 shares of Delhivery at an average price of 403.51 per share, which leads to the total deal amount at 7386444234.8 or 739 crore. (1,83,05,480 × 403.51 = 7386444234.8).

Also Read: Softbank sells 1.83 crore shares of Delhivery in 739-crore bulk deal: NSE Data

SoftBank held a 14.5 per cent stake in the logistics firm, through SVF Doorbell (Cayman) as of September 30, exchange data showed, after it offloaded 3.8 per cent of its stake in March. SoftBank had invested a total of $380 million in the Indian logistics firm. The bulk deal worth 954 crore in Delhivery took place at 340 apiece.

On Wednesday, shares of Delhivery opened at 401.95, and declined 4.81 per cent to hit an intra day low of 382.60 apiece, against a previous close of 399.45 on the BSE.

Domestic market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 closed with mild gains on Wednesday, November 22, supported by gains in select heavyweights, including Infosys, ITC and Reliance Industries, amid mixed global cues. Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 28 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 19,811.85, while Sensex closed 92 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 66,023.24.

Shares of Delhivery settled 3.53 per cent lower at 385.35 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 06:56 PM IST
