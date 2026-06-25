Delhivery share sale: Logistics stock falls over 2% after Alpha Wave Ventures sells entire 1.93% stake

Delhivery share price declined over 2% in early trade on Thursday after global investment firm Alpha Wave Ventures sold its entire stake in the company through bulk deals. Delhivery shares dropped as much as 2.22% to ₹470.00 apiece on the BSE.
Alpha Wave Ventures LP sold its entire 1.93% stake in Delhivery in two tranches on June 24. The Delhivery stake sale by Alpha Wave Ventures LP comes a few days after venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners offloaded its 1.97% stake in Delhivery.
Alpha Wave Ventures LP sold 1.44 crore Delhivery shares, representing 1.93% stake in the company in two bulk transactions on Tuesday.
Alpha Wave Ventures sold 72.22 lakh shares of Delhivery at an average price of ₹460.36 apiece on the NSE. The fund sold another set of 72.22 lakh shares on the BSE at an average price of ₹460.03 apiece, bulk deal data available with the stock exchanges showed.
With these transactions, Alpha Wave Ventures LP exited its investment in Delhivery for ₹664.7 crore through open market transactions.
On June 23, Nexus Ventures III sold 43.23 lakh Delhivery shares, representing a 0.57% stake, at ₹481 apiece for ₹207.97 crore. It had earlier in April offloaded 1.04 crore equity shares of the logistics company, or 1.39% stake, at ₹442 apiece for ₹461.32 crore.
Delhivery share price has gained over 3% in one month, and 13% in three months. The stock has rallied 19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has surged 47% in one year. Delhivery shares have risen 29% in three years.
At 10:10 AM, Delhivery share price was trading 1.71% lower at ₹472.40 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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