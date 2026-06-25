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Delhivery share sale: Logistics stock falls over 2% after Alpha Wave Ventures sells entire 1.93% stake

Alpha Wave Ventures LP sold its entire 1.93% stake in Delhivery in two tranches on June 24. The Delhivery stake sale by Alpha Wave Ventures LP comes a few days after venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners offloaded its 1.97% stake in Delhivery.

Ankit Gohel
Updated25 Jun 2026, 10:11 AM IST
Alpha Wave Ventures LP sold 1.44 crore Delhivery shares, representing 1.93% stake in the company in two bulk transactions on Tuesday.
Alpha Wave Ventures LP sold 1.44 crore Delhivery shares, representing 1.93% stake in the company in two bulk transactions on Tuesday.(Photo: Company website)
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Delhivery share price declined over 2% in early trade on Thursday after global investment firm Alpha Wave Ventures sold its entire stake in the company through bulk deals. Delhivery shares dropped as much as 2.22% to 470.00 apiece on the BSE.

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Alpha Wave Ventures LP sold its entire 1.93% stake in Delhivery in two tranches on June 24. The Delhivery stake sale by Alpha Wave Ventures LP comes a few days after venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners offloaded its 1.97% stake in Delhivery.

Delhivery Stake Sale

Alpha Wave Ventures LP sold 1.44 crore Delhivery shares, representing 1.93% stake in the company in two bulk transactions on Tuesday.

Alpha Wave Ventures sold 72.22 lakh shares of Delhivery at an average price of 460.36 apiece on the NSE. The fund sold another set of 72.22 lakh shares on the BSE at an average price of 460.03 apiece, bulk deal data available with the stock exchanges showed.

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With these transactions, Alpha Wave Ventures LP exited its investment in Delhivery for 664.7 crore through open market transactions.

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On June 23, Nexus Ventures III sold 43.23 lakh Delhivery shares, representing a 0.57% stake, at 481 apiece for 207.97 crore. It had earlier in April offloaded 1.04 crore equity shares of the logistics company, or 1.39% stake, at 442 apiece for 461.32 crore.

Delhivery Share Price Performance

Delhivery share price has gained over 3% in one month, and 13% in three months. The stock has rallied 19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has surged 47% in one year. Delhivery shares have risen 29% in three years.

At 10:10 AM, Delhivery share price was trading 1.71% lower at 472.40 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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