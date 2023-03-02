Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas buy shares in this new age stock. Details inside
- Softbank on Wednesday divested 3.8% of its stake in supply chain company Delhivery for ₹954 crore
Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company Ltd, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale have bought shares of Delhivery on Wednesday, as per the block deals data available on the BSE, on the same day SoftBank sold stake in the logistics company.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×