Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas buy shares in this new age stock. Details inside

Japanese conglomerate Softbank on Wednesday divested 3.8% of its stake in supply chain company Delhivery for ₹954 crore through open market transactions. According to the block deal data available with the BSE, SVF Doorbell (Cayman) offloaded 2.80 crore shares in eight transactions. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹340.8 each share, taking the aggregate value to ₹954 crore.

