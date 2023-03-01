Delhivery shares: Buzz of block deal; stock gains
- Delhivery shares gained to ₹349 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early trading session
Shares of Delhivery Ltd gained nearly a per cent to ₹349 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early trading session on the back of buzz of a large block deal, after reports on Tuesday suggested that Japanese conglomerate Softbank will offload shares worth ₹600 crore in Delhivery through block deals.
