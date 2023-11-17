Delhivery shares fall over 3.50% on large block deal
Delhivery shares fell 3.70% to ₹398.50 apiece after 31 million shares were sold in a block deal.
Shares of Delhivery, the country's largest fully integrated logistics services provider, tumbled 3.70% in early trade on Friday, reaching ₹398.50 apiece. This downturn came after 1,74,57,113 shares of the company changed hands in a block deal window on Friday. The total worth of the transaction was around ₹722.18 crore. The buyers and sellers, however, were not known immediately.
