Delhivery shares hit new low. Is more downside possible?

Delhivery shares have been in down trend after showing some upside move post-listing on Indian bourses. The public issue of Delhivery was offered at a price band of ₹462 to ₹487 per equity share in May 2022 and Delhivery shares made flat debut in secondary markets but the stock gave sharp upside move post listing and went on hit life-time high of ₹708 on NSE July 2022. After climbing to record high, Delhivery share price has been nosediving continuously and in early deals on Thursday, Delhivery share price today made a new low of ₹299.55 apiece on NSE.

