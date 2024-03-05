Delhivery shares: Kotak Equities upgrades stock to ‘Buy’, raises target price; sees over 24% upside
Kotak Equities upgraded Delhivery to 'Buy' from 'Add', raising a target price to ₹570 as it expects Delhivery to outperform peers with faster growth and improved cost structure, driven by its strong positioning in the e-commerce ecosystem.
Delhivery share price gained nearly 2% on Tuesday after brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’ and raised the target price to ₹570 per share from ₹500 earlier, implying an upside of over 24%.
