Delhivery shares: Should you buy, sell, hold as Q3 loss widens?

“Q3 EBITDA loss was lower than expectations as gross profit was better and other expenses lower. Management exhibited confidence on reducing losses further. We believe current price factors less than 10% express parcel growth in the next 3-5 years vs 30%+ levels seen in the past. We believe B2B (Spoton), operating leverage and low e-commerce penetration driven growth are being underestimated," said global brokerage Jefferies which has maintained its Buy tag on Delhivery shares with a target price of ₹570.