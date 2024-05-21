Delhivery stock sheds 12% after weak Q4 results, brokerages remain bullish
Delhivery's shares tumbled 12% in intra-day deals after Q4FY24 loss of ₹96.2 crore. Revenue for the quarter fell over 7% QoQ to ₹1,878.77 crore, with EBITDA at ₹46 crore. Expenses surged to ₹2,257.2 crore.
Shares of Delhivery cracked 12 percent in intra-day deals after the logistics company posted a net loss in the fourth quarter ending March 2024 (Q4FY24). The company reported a loss of ₹96.2 crore in the quarter under review as against a profit of ₹52.97 crore in the previous quarter (Q3FY24). However, on a YoY basis, its net loss narrowed from ₹117.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
