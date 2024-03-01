Dell surges record 25% following an upbeat in IT equipment demand to handle AI boost
The market boost will help to add another $17.7 billion to Dell's market value as it climbed to $118.8 on Friday
The shares of Dell Technologies jumped a record 25% on Friday propelled by optimistic projections foreseeing an upswing in the demand for information technology equipment to capitalize on the flourishing artificial intelligence (AI) trend.
