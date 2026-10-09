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Delta Air Lines cuts 2026 earnings forecast, Q3 profit misses analyst estimates, shares dip 1.72%

Rajendra Saxena
Updated9 Oct 2026, 11:05 PM IST
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The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has contributed to uncertainty in energy markets, leaving airlines exposed to potentially elevated fuel expenses. REUTERS
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has contributed to uncertainty in energy markets, leaving airlines exposed to potentially elevated fuel expenses. REUTERS
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Rajendra Saxena

With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More

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HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDelta Air Lines cuts 2026 earnings forecast, Q3 profit misses analyst estimates, shares dip 1.72%
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