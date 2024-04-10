Delta Air Lines stock climbs 4% after strong Q1 earnings, revenue rises 8%
Delta Air Lines also forecast a record second quarter earnings of $2.20 to $2.50 per share based on consistently strong travel appetite
Delta Air Lines stock climbed as much as 4 per cent during the morning trade on Wednesday after the airline reported stronger than expected earnings for the first quarter.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message