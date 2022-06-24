Delta Corp added to the list of 4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 07:45 AM IST
- RBL Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Sun TV are among the four stocks that continue to be under the F&O ban list
Listen to this article
A list of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, June 23, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.