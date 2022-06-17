Delta Corp, 2 other stocks under F&O ban on NSE today1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 07:56 AM IST
- RBL Bank, Delta Corp, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the three stocks that continue to be under F&O ban
A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, June 17, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.