Two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Balrampur Chini and Delta Corp are the two shares that continue to be a part of the F&O ban list for today.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The MWPL (market-wide position limit) for Delta Corp stood at 82.2 per cent with OI (Open Interest) was at 14.8 million, according to data from Trendlyne.

Shares of Delta Corp were trading 0.85 per cent lower at ₹191.80 apiece in Wednesday's trade.

Meanwhile, the MWPL for Balrampur Chini stood at 85.1 per cent with OI at 7.3 million. The stock was trading 0.71 per cent higher at ₹412 per share on the BSE in today's morning deals.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. The ban on it is reversed only if the open interest falls below 80 per cent.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95 per cent of the MWPL.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

