Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini continue to be under F&O ban on NSE2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 10:22 AM IST
- However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market
Two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Balrampur Chini and Delta Corp are the two shares that continue to be a part of the F&O ban list for today.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×