Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini part of NSE's F&O ban stock list for today1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 07:46 AM IST
- Balrampur Chini and Delta Corp continue to be part of F&O ban stock list
Listen to this article
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, August 11, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.