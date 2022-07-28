These 2 stocks are under F&O ban on NSE today2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 07:45 AM IST
- The stocks have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they has crossed 95% of the MWPL
Two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, July 28, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.