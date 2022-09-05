Delta Corp part of NSE's F&O ban stock list for today1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 07:39 AM IST
- No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period
Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Monday, September 5, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.