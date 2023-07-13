A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, July 14, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, Manappuram Finance, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are the seven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Friday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended higher after hitting record highs on Thursday, July 13, amid positive global cues as June inflation prints of the US fuelled hopes that the US Fed may end its rate hike cycle after July.

Sensex closed 165 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 65,558.89 while the Nifty50 ended the day at 19,413.75, up 29 points, or 0.15 per cent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices, too, hit their fresh all-time highs of 29,420.55 and 33,746.89 respectively.

