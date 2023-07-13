Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Delta Corp, PNB, 5 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for July 14

Delta Corp, PNB, 5 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for July 14

1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:21 PM IST Livemint

  • The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, July 14, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, July 14, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, Manappuram Finance, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are the seven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Friday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, Manappuram Finance, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are the seven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Friday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended higher after hitting record highs on Thursday, July 13, amid positive global cues as June inflation prints of the US fuelled hopes that the US Fed may end its rate hike cycle after July.

Sensex closed 165 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 65,558.89 while the Nifty50 ended the day at 19,413.75, up 29 points, or 0.15 per cent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices, too, hit their fresh all-time highs of 29,420.55 and 33,746.89 respectively.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 10:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.