A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Manappuram Finance are the four stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Tuesday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,"' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

The domestic market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty" data-name="Nifty">Nifty, extended their record-setting spree on Monday (July 17). The domestic market rose despite weak global cues stemming from concerns over an economic slowdown in major economies, particularly after China disclosed its second-quarter growth figures.

Both key indices hit fresh record highs in intraday trade and closed the day at new closing highs, showcasing the resilience and strength of the domestic market amidst challenging global circumstances.

The Sensex closed 529 points, or 0.80 per cent, higher at 66,589.93. The Nifty closed up 147 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 19,711.45.

RBL BANK More Information

DELTA CORP More Information

INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE More Information

MANAPPURAM FINANCE More Information