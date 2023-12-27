Stock market today: Delta Corp, RBL Bank, 3 other shares placed under F&O ban list
F&O ban list: Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company are the other 3 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban
F&O ban list: A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
