F&O ban list: A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company Limited, and RBL Bank are the 5 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for December 27.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Stock markets closed with gains on Tuesday, extending the winning run to the third day.

The BSE 30-share Sensex climbed 229.84 points or 0.32 per cent to settle at 71,336.80. During the day, it jumped 364.33 points or 0.51 per cent to 71,471.29.

The broader Nifty advanced 91.95 points or 0.43 per cent to 21,441.35 with 41 of its constituents ending in the green and nine closing with losses.

In the three sessions to Tuesday, Nifty gained 291 points or 1.37 per cent while Sensex rose by 1.17 per cent or 830 points.

