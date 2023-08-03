Delta Corp share price falls over 8% as 28% GST on casinos to be implemented from October 11 min read 03 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST
The Goods and Services (GST) Council in its 51st meeting held virtually on August 2 decided that it will review the 28% tax levied on online gaming, casinos, six months after it comes into effect from October 1, 2023.
Delta Corp share price plunged over 8% in early trade on Thursday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the 28% Goods & Services Tax (GST) on online gaming, casinos and horse racing will be implemented from October 1.
