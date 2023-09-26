Delta Corp share price hits fresh 52-week low, down 48% in about three months; what should you do?4 min read 26 Sep 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Delta Corp share price drops to hit fresh 52-week low. Delta Corp share price hit its 52-week high of ₹259.95 on June 28 this year and in just three months, it has come down significantly. Currently, the stock is down about 48 per cent from its 52-week high.
Delta Corp share price dropped almost six per cent in the morning trade on BSE on Tuesday to hit its fresh 52-week low of ₹134.55. The stock opened at ₹137.50 against the previous close of ₹143 and plunged 5.90 per cent to its one-year low level.
