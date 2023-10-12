Delta Corp share price rally over 4% after Q2 results
Delta Corp, the casino operator, on Wednesday reported a 1.68% rise in its Q2FY24 net profit to ₹69.4 crore from ₹68.25 crore in a year ago period.
Delta Corp share price rallied over 4% Thursday after the company reported its results for the second quarter ending September 2023. Delta Corp shares gained as much as 4.16% to ₹148.95 apiece on the BSE.
