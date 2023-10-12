Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Delta Corp share price rally over 4% after Q2 results

Delta Corp share price rally over 4% after Q2 results

Livemint

  • Delta Corp, the casino operator, on Wednesday reported a 1.68% rise in its Q2FY24 net profit to 69.4 crore from 68.25 crore in a year ago period.

Delta Corp shares have declined over 24% in the last three months and more than 32% year-to-date (YTD), while the stock is down over 34% in the last one year.

Delta Corp share price rallied over 4% Thursday after the company reported its results for the second quarter ending September 2023. Delta Corp shares gained as much as 4.16% to 148.95 apiece on the BSE.

Delta Corp, the casino operator, on Wednesday reported a 1.68% rise in its Q2FY24 net profit to 69.4 crore from 68.25 crore in a year ago period.

The company’s consolidated revenue during the quarter rose 0.2% to 270.6 crore from 270 crore, YoY.

Read here: Delta Corp net profit up 1.6% YoY to 69.4 crore profit in Q2FY24

On the operational front, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 0.1% to 100.3 crore in Q2FY24 from 100.4 crore in Q2FY23.

Meanwhile, the company said it was confident of a favourable outcome in the recent GST tax notice received.

The gaming company received show cause notices from the GST department for alleged short payment of Goods and Service Tax (GST) aggregating 16,822.98 crore for the period from 1 July 2017 to 31 March 2022.

Delta Corp shares have declined over 24% in the last three months and more than 32% year-to-date (YTD), while the stock is down over 34% in the last one year.

At 9:40 am, Delta Corp shares were trading 2.73% higher at 146.90 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST
