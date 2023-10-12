Delta Corp share price rallied over 4% Thursday after the company reported its results for the second quarter ending September 2023. Delta Corp shares gained as much as 4.16% to ₹148.95 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp, the casino operator, on Wednesday reported a 1.68% rise in its Q2FY24 net profit to ₹69.4 crore from ₹68.25 crore in a year ago period.

The company’s consolidated revenue during the quarter rose 0.2% to ₹270.6 crore from ₹270 crore, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the operational front, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 0.1% to ₹100.3 crore in Q2FY24 from ₹100.4 crore in Q2FY23.

Meanwhile, the company said it was confident of a favourable outcome in the recent GST tax notice received. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

The gaming company received show cause notices from the GST department for alleged short payment of Goods and Service Tax (GST) aggregating ₹16,822.98 crore for the period from 1 July 2017 to 31 March 2022.

Delta Corp shares have declined over 24% in the last three months and more than 32% year-to-date (YTD), while the stock is down over 34% in the last one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 9:40 am, Delta Corp shares were trading 2.73% higher at ₹146.90 apiece on the BSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!